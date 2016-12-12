Quotation of the Day…

Tweet

… is from page 153 of the 2009 edition of H.L. Mencken’s indispensable 1926 volume, Notes on Democracy:

Thus politics, under democracy, resolves itself into impossible alternatives. Whatever the label on the parties, or the war cries issuing from the demagogues who lead them, the practical choice is between the plutocracy on the one side and a rabble of preposterous impossibilists on the other…. It is a pity that this is so. For what democracy needs most of all is a party that will separate the good that is in it theoretically from the evils that beset it practically, and then try to erect that good into a workable system. What it needs beyond everything is a party of liberty.