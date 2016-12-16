Some Links

Bob Higgs reflects on free markets, socialism, and the Christmas season. Here’s Bob’s conclusion:
So, at this time of the year, let us remind ourselves not only of the love and compassion that Christmas calls forth, but also of the systemic economic underpinnings that permit people to express their love and compassion so effectively. The love of family, friends, and others is the greatest blessing, but the opportunity to live in a free-market society—even one as hogtied as ours—is also a great blessing.
