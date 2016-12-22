Some Links

Russ’s latest EconTalk guest is the great Terry Anderson.

My Mercatus Center colleague Adam Millsap reflects on a disturbing trend in the U.S. labor market.

Tate Watkins explains how Dodd-Frank unleashes mayhem even in Africa.

“Merry Christmas!” from Johan Norberg.

David Henderson rightly celebrates international trade.

Keynes did not say that the world is “ruled by the ideas of little elves” – but Jeffrey Tucker notes that we all benefit from what could easily be mistaken for magical, elf-like labors.

GMU Econ doctoral candidate Scott Burns writes about M-PESA

For our readers in Sweden: my colleague Dan Klein will lecture next month in Stockholm.

