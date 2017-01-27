Bush I and Reagan on Mexican Immigrants

My, how the Republican party has changed since 1980. If Ronald Reagan were running for that party’s presidential nomination today he would have no chance. Nor would George H.W. Bush. (I thank my Mercatus Center colleague Malia Dalesandry for reminding me to this short video clip. I posted it sometime in 2015, but it deserves to be posted again so that people can better see the stark contrast between the humane and civilized words of both Bush and Reagan with the inhumane and uncivilized rantings of Trump.)

