Bonus Quotation of the Day…

by Don Boudreaux on January 13, 2017

in Reality Is Not Optional

is from page 103 of Bob Higgs’s great 2015 book, Taking a Stand:

UnknownNevertheless, I do not condemn [John Lennon’s song] “Imagine” in every regard.  The music itself is beautiful and beautifully performed, and I cherish the line, “Imagine there’s no countries / It isn’t hard to do.”  After all, what is a nation-state but a sort of communism in its own right: a violent suppression of competing private protective agencies by a single, all-encompassing, exceedingly presumptive, and often worthless guardian – and a spectacularly obnoxious one, to boot.

