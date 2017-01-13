Bonus Quotation of the Day…

Tweet

… is from page 103 of Bob Higgs’s great 2015 book, Taking a Stand:

Nevertheless, I do not condemn [John Lennon’s song] “Imagine” in every regard. The music itself is beautiful and beautifully performed, and I cherish the line, “Imagine there’s no countries / It isn’t hard to do.” After all, what is a nation-state but a sort of communism in its own right: a violent suppression of competing private protective agencies by a single, all-encompassing, exceedingly presumptive, and often worthless guardian – and a spectacularly obnoxious one, to boot.