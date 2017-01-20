Bonus Quotation of the Day…

Tweet

… is from Bob Higgs’s Facebook page:

Somewhat under duress, because Elizabeth insisted on listening herself, I also listened to Trump’s inaugural speech. I would rank it among the very worst political speeches I have ever had the displeasure to hear. Its recipe seems to have been: combine three parts mercantilist fallacies, three parts offensive nationalist bombast, and four parts sheer populist hot air about how great the American people are and how great they will soon be again, thanks to Trump. Serve accompanied by half-hearted applause from the assembled members of the political criminal class. All in all, simply an appalling performance, even by the abysmally low standards applicable to such egregious ceremonies.