Bonus Some Links

Richard Epstein exposes the Trump administration’s immigration insanity. A slice:

Trump uses exaggerated rhetoric when he cries out “we don’t want ‘em here,” referring to radical Islamic terrorists. Sadly, his proposal does nothing to respond to the homegrown terrorist threats that could increase as a result of the obvious anti-Muslim tone of these orders. It is good that Christians from the seven targeted nations may well be allowed in, but it is dangerous, even scandalous, to keep Muslims out when they have also been persecuted. It is doubly so for those who aided the United States in its own war efforts in the Middle East. Trump speaks as if the only people who will be kept out are “foreign nationals who intend to commit terrorist attacks in the United States.” But sadly, his position exposes innocent people to a heightened risk of terrorism in their home countries.