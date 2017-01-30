Bonus Some Links

Richard Epstein exposes the Trump administration’s immigration insanity. A slice:
Trump uses exaggerated rhetoric when he cries out “we don’t want ‘em here,” referring to radical Islamic terrorists. Sadly, his proposal does nothing to respond to the homegrown terrorist threats that could increase as a result of the obvious anti-Muslim tone of these orders. It is good that Christians from the seven targeted nations may well be allowed in, but it is dangerous, even scandalous, to keep Muslims out when they have also been persecuted. It is doubly so for those who aided the United States in its own war efforts in the Middle East. Trump speaks as if the only people who will be kept out are “foreign nationals who intend to commit terrorist attacks in the United States.” But sadly, his position exposes innocent people to a heightened risk of terrorism in their home countries.
Writing in the New York Times, Cato’s David Bier makes the case that Trump’s immigrant ban is illegal.
Towson University economist (and GMU Econ alum) Howie Baetjer explains the folly of Trump’s proposed wall and tariffs.
Richard Ebeling is rightly critical of Trump’s dangerous and ignorant economic nationalism.
Alan Reynolds offers good reasons for opposing the GOP’s proposed “border-adjustment” tax scheme.
It is good and humane that the Koch network continues to work hard for reforming America’s cruel and unfair system of criminal justice.
My colleague Bryan Caplan identifies the useful insurance function of keeping government limited – and a reason why this insurance is too little used. A slice:
So why are the limits on government so weak? I blame myopia. Limited government helps everyone in the long-run, but immediately hurts the ruling party. They fought hard to win power; now that they have it, they yearn to flex their muscles. Logically, they could support limited government starting ten years from now (“Lord, grant me chastity and continence, but not yet”), but that’s not very exciting compared to riding the wave today. The insurance of limited government would make most of our lives better, but sadly, it’s not sexy.