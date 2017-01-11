Some Links

Tweet

Ilya Somin, a colleague over in GMU’s Antonin Scalia Law School, has penned a splendid essay on why the Senate should prevent Jeff Sessions from becoming the next Attorney General of the United States. A slice:

I don’t expect any president — Democrat or Republican — to appoint an attorney general as libertarian as I would ideally prefer. Far from it. But libertarians and others who care about federalism and limiting government power can reasonably expect someone with a less terrible record than Sessions. His divergence from mainstream views on so many issues does not by by itself prove that he is wrong. But it does make him potentially vulnerable.

I am not the only right-of-center commentator with grave concerns about Sessions. George Will, the Wall Street Journal editorial page and Michael Tanner (writing in National Review) have done so, as well, among others. As Tanner puts it, Sessions “has a record that ought to worry believers in small government and individual liberty.”