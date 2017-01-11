Some Links

Ilya Somin, a colleague over in GMU’s Antonin Scalia Law School, has penned a splendid essay on why the Senate should prevent Jeff Sessions from becoming the next Attorney General of the United States. A slice:
I don’t expect any president — Democrat or Republican — to appoint an attorney general as libertarian as I would ideally prefer. Far from it. But libertarians and others who care about federalism and limiting government power can reasonably expect someone with a less terrible record than Sessions. His divergence from mainstream views on so many issues does not by by itself prove that he is wrong. But it does make him potentially vulnerable.
I am not the only right-of-center commentator with grave concerns about Sessions. George Will, the Wall Street Journal editorial page and Michael Tanner (writing in National Review) have done so, as well, among others. As Tanner puts it, Sessions “has a record that ought to worry believers in small government and individual liberty.”
My Mercatus Center colleague Dan Griswold is appropriately skeptical of Steve Moore’s defense of the GOP’s proposed “border-adjustable” tax scheme.
I agree with Tyler Cowen on “Black Lives Matter.” A slice:
“Black Lives Matter” is a large movement, if that is the proper word for it, and you can find many objectionable statements, alliances, and political views within it. I don’t mean to endorse those, but at its essence I see this as a libertarian idea to be admired and promoted.
I enjoyed the movie Hidden Figures – and also this write-up of it by Charley Locke. (HT Manny Klausner)
Kevin Williamson notes a pattern in Paul Krugman’s attitude toward government budget deficits. And here’s Scott Sumner on the same issue.
The Competitive Enterprise Institute’s Wayne Crews – a GMU Econ alum – wisely argues that we should fear politicians rather than labor-saving innovations.
Here’s Nick Cowan’s excellent Introduction to a symposium celebrating the five-year anniversary of the publication of Mark Pennington’s remarkable 2011 volume, Robust Political Economy. (HT Walter Grinder)
George Selgin has just posted part 9 of his excellent “Monetary Policy Primer.“