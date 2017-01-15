Some Links

Tweet

George Will rightly supports the Cato Institute’s call for an end to the “disparagement clause” – a 1946 legislative creation that gives the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office the authority (as Will puts it) “to protect American sensitivities by denying trademark protection to ‘immoral, deceptive or scandalous’ trademarks.”

I actually agree with Arnold Kling’s rather sanguine take on the likely consequences of Pres. Trump. (Everything is relative.) A slice:

What is true is that Mr. Trump and the professoriate have an adversarial relationship. Mr. Obama takes his world view from the faculty lounge of the sociology department, and he very much respected academic credentials. Mr. Trump is the opposite.

I think that credentialed economists deserve a bit more respect than what we receive from Mr. Trump, but much less than what many American Economics Association members seem to think we are entitled to.