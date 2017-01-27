Some Links

Tweet

FEE reminds us that Ludwig von Mises identified the link between national self-sufficiency and Nazism.

The Acton Institute’s Tyler Groenendal explains the immorality of “America First” economics.

Protectionism is inherently immoral. In all cases, it unfairly benefits a small, targeted group at the expense of entire countries. It invites conflict between nations, reinforces nationalist ideas, and impoverishes everyone in the process. Not only is restricted international trade economic lunacy, but protectionism is wholly incompatible with justice, morality, and reason.