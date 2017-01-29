Some Links

Starting with David Henderson: here he, with help from Robert Frost, considers walls.
George Will reflects on the many similarities between Donald Trump and too many modern-day academics. A slice:
What is most alarming about the president and his accomplices in the dissemination of factoids is not that they do not know this or that. And it is not that they do not know what they do not know. Rather, it is that they do not know what it is to know something.
Lucy Steigerwald explains that a border wall is an awful idea for immigrants and native-born alike.
Jason Brennan exposes the flaw in the now-popular poison-Skittles meme.
Speaking of refugees, here’s my former student Alex Nowrasteh.
Damon Root is rightly critical of Trump’s unconstitutional attack on sanctuary cities.
And ending with David Henderson: here he considers James Kwak’s recent uninformed attack on the usefulness of basic economics.