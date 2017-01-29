Some Links

Tweet

Starting with David Henderson: here he, with help from Robert Frost, considers walls.

George Will reflects on the many similarities between Donald Trump and too many modern-day academics. A slice:

What is most alarming about the president and his accomplices in the dissemination of factoids is not that they do not know this or that. And it is not that they do not know what they do not know. Rather, it is that they do not know what it is to know something.