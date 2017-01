Stuff for Smiles

In this post of a few days ago I argued that Americans would be greatly enriched if non-Americans were to become so fond of images of smiling Americans that they – the non-Americans – became eager to give valuable good and services to us in exchange for nothing but photos of our smiling American faces. ┬áTo which the economist Wilson Mixon replied to me, by e-mail:

Of course, Hollywood does precisely what you say. Well, maybe not quite: the”serious” films show sullen or frowning faces.

DBx: Indeed, Hollywood movies are popular with many foreign audiences: we send them moving pictures of beautiful smiling Americans such as Scarlett Johansson and George Clooney and they – the non-Americans – send us in return lots of valuable goods and services. It’s a win-win (as voluntary trade always is).

