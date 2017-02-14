Calling Mark Perry

How many are the people who worry both that population growth will impoverish the masses globally (or that immigration will impoverish the masses domestically) and that the advance of trade and labor-saving technologies will destroy most jobs (that is, destroy opportunities for human beings to earn livings by helping each other deal with scarcity)?

I suspect that there are many individuals who simultaneously hold both of these inconsistent beliefs.

I’m quite sure that neither of these beliefs is correct. But one fact about them is plain: they cannot both be correct.

