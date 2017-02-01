Quotation of the Day…

Tweet

… is from David Hume’s essay “Of Commerce” (here from page 263 of the 1985 Liberty Fund collection of some of Hume’s essays, edited by the late Eugene Miller, Essays: Moral, Political, and Literary):

If we consult history, we shall find, that, in most nations, foreign trade has preceded any refinement in home manufactures, and given birth to domestic luxury.

DBx: We are all enriched and made more peaceful and civilized when trade remains unimpeded by the superstition that commerce with foreigners differs in any essential ways from commerce with fellow citizens.

Comments