Quotation of the Day…

… is from page 621 of the final (2016) volume – Bourgeois Equality – of Deirdre McCloskey‘s soaring trilogy on the essence of bourgeois values, on their transmission, and on their essential role in modern life:

The left and right join in opposing the future – the one because it is not a planned future and the other because it is not identical to the past.

