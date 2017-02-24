Quotation of the Day…

… is from page 314 of UCLA economist William Allen’s 1989 collection of the transcripts of his insightful and still-germane radio addresses, The Midnight Economist; specifically, it’s from Allen’s April 1988 radio address titled “Untruths About the Balance of Payments” (original emphasis):

It is not true that the balance of payments is unbalanced. The [U.S.] balance of payments is a double-entry accounting record of transactions of United States residents with the rest of the world. Since each transaction is balanced, then over any period the total of transactions necessarily balances.

