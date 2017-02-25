Quotation of the Day…

Tweet

… is from page 267 of the 1991 Robert Schalkenbach Foundation edition of Henry George‘s 1886 volume, Protection or Free Trade:

In itself the abolition of protection is like the driving off of a robber.

DBx: Indeed so. And yet the current president of the United States proudly boasts of his schemes to flood the land with larger hordes of even greedier robbers. The truly sad reality is that so many people fall for the head-robber’s assurances that all this robbing and looting of the masses will make the masses richer.

Comments