Quotation of the Day…

by Don Boudreaux on February 25, 2017

in Trade

… is from page 267 of the 1991 Robert Schalkenbach Foundation edition of Henry George‘s 1886 volume, Protection or Free Trade:

Unknown-2In itself the abolition of protection is like the driving off of a robber.

DBx: Indeed so.  And yet the current president of the United States proudly boasts of his schemes to flood the land with larger hordes of even greedier robbers.  The truly sad reality is that so many people fall for the head-robber’s assurances that all this robbing and looting of the masses will make the masses richer.

Comments

Add a Comment    Share Share    Print    Email

Previous post:

Next post: