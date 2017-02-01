Some Links

David Henderson explains that the far-from-ideal TPP would nevertheless have been a plus for the American economy.

Dan Mitchell poses five questions to protectionists.

All in all, John Stossel is not impressed with President Trump’s first days in office.

My intrepid Mercatus Center colleague Veronique de Rugy calls on Trump to help close for good that great geyser of cronyism, the U.S. Export-Import Bank.

Mark Sanford offers advice to Trump. A slice:

[A]dding jobs is not enough; the operative question is how they are created. The ends do not justify the means here. It can’t be a job at any price. Bought jobs, or jobs protected by legislative edict, are not the same as those that flourish from the invisible hand of the marketplace.

James Pethokoukis exposes yet more ignorance of Trump and his advisors about trade.

Diane Katz rightly argues that it’s high time to rid the economy of burdensome government diktats.

Hans Eicholz writes brilliantly about the dangers of inflation. (HT Steve Pejovich)

My colleague Larry White reveals the bootleggers and Baptists among those who coalesce to restrict the use of cash.

