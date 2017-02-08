Some Links

My Mercatus Center colleague Dan Griswold reacts with an appropriate yawn to some recent news about the U.S. trade deficit. A slice:
U.S. producers exported more than $1 trillion in manufactured products in 2016. The critics will respond that we imported even more — $1.8 billion — but the export numbers do expose the false claim that Americans just don’t make anything anymore. We make lost of stuff that the world’s consumers are eager to buy
The stuff we export is higher-end machinery, aircraft, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and semiconductors, while the stuff we import tends to be lower-end consumer goods such as clothing, shoes, toys, and furniture.
Radley Balko exhaustively reviews the likely pros and cons of an Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch.
Mark Perry, with help from Richard McKenzie, reflects on the errors of “jobism.”
Brittany Hunter rightly complains that highway robbery has just received Trump’s seal of approval.
Sam Staley reviews The Founder.
Here’s more from my intrepid Mercatus Center colleague Veronique de Rugy on the GOP’s proposed “border-adjustment” tax. (But note to Veronique: stop calling statists “liberals.” They’re not liberal; they are the very opposite.)
David Henderson points us to a beautiful explanation of how global supply chains are facilitated by NAFTA.
Finally, I can’t recall if I posted this essay when it was first published in 2009, but regardless: here my Mercatus Center colleague Nita Ghei makes clear why mandated paid leave is a bad idea.