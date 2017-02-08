Some Links

Tweet

My Mercatus Center colleague Dan Griswold reacts with an appropriate yawn to some recent news about the U.S. trade deficit. A slice:

U.S. producers exported more than $1 trillion in manufactured products in 2016. The critics will respond that we imported even more — $1.8 billion — but the export numbers do expose the false claim that Americans just don’t make anything anymore. We make lost of stuff that the world’s consumers are eager to buy

The stuff we export is higher-end machinery, aircraft, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and semiconductors, while the stuff we import tends to be lower-end consumer goods such as clothing, shoes, toys, and furniture.