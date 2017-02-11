Some Links

George Will rightly exposes the economic ignorance that is at the heart of Trump trade advisor Peter Navarro’s stated wish to commence with the “unwinding and repatriating the international supply chains on which many U.S. multinational companies rely.” (Navarro truly is a simpleton.)
John Hasnas describes A Paradox in the Theory of Democracy.
Sean Malone celebrates Motown.
In the spirit of Julian Simon, Ron Bailey welcomes higher population densities.
Here’s Bob Higgs at his Facebook page:
Trump’s public persona reminds me of how often in history “great men,” especially those in positions of political or governmental leadership, have been, so far as anyone can see, completely without self-awareness. They either did not know or did not care how ridiculous they must have seemed to people of good sense and humane sentiments.
Tyler Cowen reminds us of this source, from my colleague Dan Klein, of very useful information.
My Mercatus Center colleague Veronique de Rugy points out that a superb place to begin the process of draining the Potomac swamp is to kill for good that great geyser of cronyism, the U.S. Export-Import Bank.