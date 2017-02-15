Some Links

by Don Boudreaux on February 15, 2017

My GMU Econ colleague Alex Tabarrok is interviewed in the Washington Post on the FDA.

John Tamny rightly bemoans the GOP’s mysterious new fondness for tax hikes.

Here’s what Arnold Kling – sensibly, of course – believes about education.

David Henderson is understandably impressed with the work of Lisa Servon.

Here’s Shikha Dalmia on Medicaid.

Richard Ebeling writes about Karl Marx the man – and what an unsavory man he was.

Alex Nowrasteh responds to David French’s criticism of Nicholas Kristof.

My Mercatus Center colleague Omar Al-Ubaydli discusses the alleged tension between technology and trade.

