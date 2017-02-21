Some Links

Walter Olson reminds us of Calvin Coolidge’s decency.
Here’s more from my intrepid Mercatus Center colleague Veronique de Rugy on the GOP’s proposed border-adjustment tax.
Dan Mitchell reflects on the likelihood that Trump will successfully drain the Potomac swamp.
Jonah Goldberg explains his uneasiness with Trump.
John Tamny dispels the myth that a country is enriched if its government artificially devalues its currency.
Arnold Kling identifies a major source of flaws in economic reasoning – namely, the mistaken assumption that an economy is – or is akin to – a business.
Roger Pilon laments the demise of Americans’ freedom of association.
George Selgin offers wise advice about monetary policy.
Congratulations to Pierre Desrochers for being named the 2017 Julian L. Simon Memorial Award recipient!