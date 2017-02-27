Some Links

Shikha Dalmia rightly criticizes conservatives who truck with the vile Milo Yiannopoulous.
Jeffrey Tucker recounts some history of laissez faire.
Alberto Mingardi reflects on modern-day techno-pessimism (as embodied, for example, in some of the work of my colleague Tyler Cowen).
Thomas Knapp isn’t happy with the proposed border-adjustment tax.
Adam Ozimek correctly explains that “Socialism is bad and it is bad that socialism is becoming cool again.”
George Leef highlights yet another bit of ivory-tower foolishness.
Warren Meyer reveals why he doesn’t like to listen to actors and sports stars talk politics.
David Henderson persuades on persuasion.