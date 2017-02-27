Some Links

by Don Boudreaux on February 27, 2017

in History, Taxes, Technology, The Future, Trade, Truth-seeking & ideology

Shikha Dalmia rightly criticizes conservatives who truck with the vile Milo Yiannopoulous.

Jeffrey Tucker recounts some history of laissez faire.

Alberto Mingardi reflects on modern-day techno-pessimism (as embodied, for example, in some of the work of my colleague Tyler Cowen).

Thomas Knapp isn’t happy with the proposed border-adjustment tax.

Adam Ozimek correctly explains that “Socialism is bad and it is bad that socialism is becoming cool again.

George Leef highlights yet another bit of ivory-tower foolishness.

Warren Meyer reveals why he doesn’t like to listen to actors and sports stars talk politics.

David Henderson persuades on persuasion.

Comments

Add a Comment    Share Share    Print    Email

Previous post: