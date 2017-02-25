Trump’s Ugly and Destructive Economic Nationalism

by Don Boudreaux on February 25, 2017

in Immigration, Myths and Fallacies, Trade, Video

In this short video, Nick Gillespie and some of his Reason colleagues further expose the ugliness and destructiveness of Trump’s economic nationalism – a notion rooted in the soil of economic ignorance, fertilized by nativism and xenophobia, and watered with rent-seeking.  (One small correction: contrary to a claim in this otherwise excellent video, protectionism does not reduce, over the long run, total employment.  Rather, protectionism changes employment: on the whole, protectionism guarantees that better jobs are reduced while worse jobs are maintained.)

Comments

Add a Comment    Share Share    Print    Email

Previous post: