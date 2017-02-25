Trump’s Ugly and Destructive Economic Nationalism

In this short video, Nick Gillespie and some of his Reason colleagues further expose the ugliness and destructiveness of Trump’s economic nationalism – a notion rooted in the soil of economic ignorance, fertilized by nativism and xenophobia, and watered with rent-seeking. (One small correction: contrary to a claim in this otherwise excellent video, protectionism does not reduce, over the long run, total employment. Rather, protectionism changes employment: on the whole, protectionism guarantees that better jobs are reduced while worse jobs are maintained.)

