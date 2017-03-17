Bonus Quotation of the Day…

by Don Boudreaux on March 17, 2017

in Other People's Money

is from Tunku Varadarajan’s March 18th Wall Street Journal story on the great Thomas Sowell:

ED-AW198_WINTER_8U_20170317123534An idea has taken root “that you’re entitled to certain things, that you don’t necessarily have to earn them,” he [Sowell] says.  “There’s a belief that something’s wrong if you don’t have what other people have – that it’s because you’re ‘disadvantaged.’  A teenage dropout mother is told she has a disadvantage.  But if you’re going to call the negative consequences of chosen behavior ‘disadvantage,’ the word is corrupt beyond repair and useful only for propaganda purposes.”

Comments

Add a Comment    Share Share    Print    Email

Previous post: