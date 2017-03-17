Bonus Quotation of the Day…

Tweet

… is from Tunku Varadarajan’s March 18th Wall Street Journal story on the great Thomas Sowell:

An idea has taken root “that you’re entitled to certain things, that you don’t necessarily have to earn them,” he [Sowell] says. “There’s a belief that something’s wrong if you don’t have what other people have – that it’s because you’re ‘disadvantaged.’ A teenage dropout mother is told she has a disadvantage. But if you’re going to call the negative consequences of chosen behavior ‘disadvantage,’ the word is corrupt beyond repair and useful only for propaganda purposes.”