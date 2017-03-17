Calvin Coolidge for President!

Tweet

“I want the people of America to be able to work less for the government and more for themselves. I want them to have the rewards of their own industry.”

How radical. How humane. How very wonderful.

As you watch this short video of President Coolidge making the case for what he called greater “economy” of government and lower taxes, note his use of the words “freedom” and “liberty.” He seems to have understood freedom better than do most of today’s politicians (a low standard, to be sure), and Coolidge certainly was more committed to it than are any but a vanishingly small handful of today’s so-called “leaders” (again, alas, another terribly low standard).

Comments