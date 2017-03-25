Quotation of the Day…

Tweet

… is from page 227 of Liberty Fund’s soon-to-be released new and expanded English-language edition, expertly edited by David Hart, of Frédéric Bastiat’s Economic Sophisms and “What Is Seen and What Is Not Seen”; specifically, this passage is from the new translation of Bastiat’s March 1847 essay “Something Else” (“Autre chose”) (original emphasis):

“What is the term that is common to both restriction and prohibition?”

“Protection.”

“What is the final effect of protection?”

“To require a greater amount of work from men for the same result.”

“Why are people so attached to protectionist regimes?”

“Because freedom is bound to provide the same result for less work, this apparent reduction in work terrifies them.”