Quotation of the Day…

Tweet

… is from page 149 of Richard Epstein’s superb 2003 volume, Skepticism and Freedom:

Once the state is no longer neutral with respect to preferences, it can intervene on the side of the bad guys just as easily as on the side of the good.

DBx: Those who today give the state power to – or who remain silent when the state seizes power to – punish the peaceful pursuits of some particular preferences had better beware, for such state power will be exerted tomorrow against them. And if not tomorrow, the day after. Over the long run, unjust restraints on the liberty of some are unjust restraints on the liberty of all. This reality holds whether the “some” be persons or types of actions.

Comments