Some Fundamentals About International Trade

No misconception [about trade] looms larger than the one that claims that trade increases long-term unemployment. It’s true that trade destroys some particular jobs. For example, when Americans buy more imported steel, some American steelworkers likely lose jobs. Being concentrated in a handful of industries, jobs lost to trade are easy to see. But the same trade that destroys jobs also creates jobs elsewhere in the American economy. These job gains, being spread across many industries, are difficult to see. But they are real.