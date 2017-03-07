Some Links

My intrepid Mercatus Center colleague Veronique de Rugy continues her noble and economically justified fight against the GOP’s border-adjustment tax proposal.
Ed Dolan explains that the data show that free trade is good for the masses.
Tim Worstall is, shall we say, unimpressed by Trump advisor Peter Navarro’s understanding of the economics of trade.
Paul Walker also takes on Navarro on trade.
Over at the Library of Law and Liberty, John Tamny reviews Edward Conard’s The Upside of Inequality: How Good Intentions Undermine the Middle Class.
In this new video, Christina Hoff Sommers busts the myth of the gender wage gap.
Mike Munger explains that freedom is hard – but worth it.
Brittany Hunter adds her clear voice to those who oppose the banana-republic-like practice of civil asset forfeiture.
Many congratulations to my great GMU Econ colleague, and dear friend, Walter Williams for winning the 2017 Bradley Prize!