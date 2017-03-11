Some Links

by Don Boudreaux on March 11, 2017

My Mercatus Center colleague Veronique de Rugy describes House Republicans’ plan to replace Obamacare a “disaster.

Matt Ridley warns against falling for statistical fallacies.  (HT Warren Smith)

Richard Ebeling explains that genuine liberalism is a life-saver.

While I don’t agree with all that Greg Mankiw says in his latest New York Times column, I agree with most of it.

George Will applauds a new academic venture at Arizona State University.  (See also this related essay by Phil Magness.)

Elaine Schwartz wisely counsels against taking the results of “happiness research” too seriously.

P.J. O’Rourke

Mark Perry again corrects Trump and Trump’s trade advisors on some basic economics of trade.  (See also this related post by GMU Econ PhD candidate Jon Murphy.)

