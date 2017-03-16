Some Links

Steve Chapman busts the myth that immigrants pose a threat to the American way of life.

George Selgin warns against drawing mistaken lessons from Canada’s experience with private currency.

Shikha Dalmia reflects on Trump’s unfortunate transformation of the GOP.

Jeff Tucker points out left-wing economics is neither the only nor the best alternative to the heinous alt-right and its antediluvian ideas and ideals.

Michael Cannon argues that full repeal of Obamacare would be better than the GOP’s current, Obamacare-lite proposal.

Larry Salzman urges resistance to the uncivilized, banana-republic practice in the United States of civil asset forfeiture.

I saw yesterday the BBC report on Ikea’s alleged exploitation of truck drivers in Europe. I’m glad that Tim Worstall commented on the flaws in that report.

George Will rightly calls for abolition of the National Endowment for the Arts. A slice:

Americans’ voluntary contributions to arts organizations (“arts/culture/humanities” institutions reaped $17 billion in 2015) dwarf the NEA’s subventions, which would be replaced if those who actually use the organizations — many of them supported by state and local government arts councils — were as enthusiastic about them as they claim to be. The idea that the arts will wither away if the NEA goes away is risible. Distilled to its essence, the argument for the NEA is: Art is a Good Thing, therefore a government subsidy for it is a Good Deed. To appreciate the non sequitur, substitute “macaroni and cheese” for “art.”

