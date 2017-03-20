Some Links

In the April 2017 edition of Reason, Deirdre McCloskey reflects on her gender crossing and on attitudes about such peaceful choices. A slice (which speaks appropriately of how inconsistent or weak is the commitment of many people to the great principle of freedom):

A lot of people who think they love freedom balk at gender crossing. Conservatives who read my writing on the glories of free enterprise are often on board—even enthusiastic about reading such sentiments from a woman—right up until the moment that they learn my backstory.

My GMU Econ colleague Bryan Caplan argues that it is common sense that immigration is a basic human right.

Dan Mitchell makes the pro-art case for abolishing the National Endowment for the Arts.

Mary Anastasia O’Grady explains that NAFTA has helped not only Americans, but also Mexicans. A slice:

Nafta went into effect on Jan. 1, 1994, and brought commitments to competition, privatization and foreign capital. Cross-border commercial relationships required improvements in civil law. For the first time in more than six decades, Mexico had the fundamentals of a market economy.

As Mexican economist Luis de la Calle and political scientist Luis Rubio show in their 2010 book, “ Mexico: A Middle Class Society ,” today’s consumption patterns indicate that the nation is no longer “poor.” But this is about more than an increase in creature comforts for a wider number of Mexicans. It is also about the spread of middle-class values in education, civil rights and culture.

Phil Levy is not impressed with Trump’s understanding of trade surpluses and trade deficits. (HT Bryan Riley)

Here are questions that Ilya Somin, a GMU colleague from over in the law school, would like to ask Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch.

Here’s more from Damon Root on Judge Gorsuch.

Ben Zycher shares some larger lessons that he draws from pondering Trump’s proposed budget.

Nolan Gray credits spontaneous order for keeping Houston affordable.

