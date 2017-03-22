Tweet

Below is a letter to WTOP Radio in Washington. When I heard this college-age kid express his ‘surprise’ I burst out laughing.

I’m struck by the young man interviewed on your station, during the 12pm hour, who said that the politics on display at the Senate hearings on Neil Gorsuch’s Supreme Court nomination is “surprising and dismaying.”

To be sure, observing the performance of these U.S. Senators is neither enlightening nor uplifting. But to be surprised and dismayed upon going to the Capitol and observing its resident politicians not seeking truth and understanding but, instead, scoring partisan points makes no more sense than being surprised and dismayed upon going to the zoo’s reptile exhibit and observing its resident snakes not tap dancing while twirling canes, but, instead, slithering on their bellies.

One should not be surprised or dismayed that creatures behave as they are directed by their nature and their environment.

Sincerely,

Donald J. Boudreaux

Professor of Economics

and

Martha and Nelson Getchell Chair for the Study of Free Market Capitalism at the Mercatus Center

George Mason University

Fairfax, VA 22030