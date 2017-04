Quotation of the Day…

… is from page 69 of the superb 1996 Liberty Fund reissue and expansion of Frank Meyer’s 1962 book, In Defense of Freedom (William C. Dennis, ed.):

Freedom means freedom: not necessity, but choice; not responsibility, but the choice between responsibility and irresponsibility; not duty, but the choice between accepting and rejecting duty; not virtue, but the choice between virtue and vice.

