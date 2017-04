Quotation of the Day…

Tweet

… is from page 71 of UCLA emeritus economist William Allen’s 1989 collection of the transcripts of his splendid radio addresses, The Midnight Economist; specifically, it’s from Allen’s September 1982 address “Professional Courage and Business Sense in Media Economics”:

Typical media commentaries, especially in the electronic media, are not pabulum, for pabulum is nutritious, even if soft and bland; the product is merely puree of sophomoric garbage.

Comments