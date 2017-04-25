Some Links

Tweet

Here’s Henry Hazlitt’s 1956 remembrance of H.L. Mencken. (HT Warren Smith)

Doug Bandow makes the case against U.S. intervention in Syria.

Elaine Schwartz reviews the connection between economic growth and pollution.

The Wall Street Journal interviewed Stanford University’s Dave Donaldson, the recent winner of the prestigious John Bates Clark Award for young economists. A slice:

I have always believed strongly that the study of trade should not, and our interest in trade as citizens and policy makers should not, just be focused on international trade. There’s nothing fundamentally, at all different between California trading with China and California trading with Colorado. It’s all just trade.