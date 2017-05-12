Bonus Quotation of the Day…

by Don Boudreaux on May 12, 2017

… is from page 282 of the 1997 Johns Hopkins University Press edition of H.L. Mencken’s indispensable 1956 collection, Minority Report:

Unknown-3The truly civilized man is always skeptical and tolerant….  His culture is based on “I am not too sure.”

