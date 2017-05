Bonus Quotation of the Day…

… is from page 123 of Daniel Boorstin’s 1998 book, The Seekers:

The great shift in the direction of seeking [truth and understanding], which marked the opening of the modern mind, was the turn to experience.

DBx: Explanation – a theory, a ‘model,’ a story – unchecked against empirical reality is at best useless. Empirical reality unprocessed by a coherent theory is at best meaningless.

