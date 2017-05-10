Bottled Water, Bottled Water, Everywhere

Here’s an excellent candidate for the single most powerful piece of quotidian evidence that ordinary Americans are today wealthier than they were 40 years ago:

Only very wealthy people with widespread and near-zero-marginal-cost access to drinkable water from faucets and water fountains (many of them serving up water chilled!) will pay for bottled water. Bottled water does indeed make the drinking of water more convenient. For this small convenience, we Americans willingly pay. We do so not because the freely available water is dangerous to drink (well, excluding the water in Flint, MI). We do so simply because we are so wealthy that we’re willing to pay several extra dollars weekly for this convenience.

The graph below shows Americans’ increased consumption of this convenience since 1980. Had our – ordinary Americans’ – real incomes truly stagnated since the 1970s, a strong case can be made that we would not have become so keen on buying bottled water.



A discussion with my son, Thomas, inspired this post.

