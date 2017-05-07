Quotation of the Day…

Tweet

… is from page xvii of Ronald Bailey’s excellent 2015 book, The End of Doom; here, Ron recalls an experience he had with his first book, Ecoscam – a book in which Ron debunked much of the gloom-and-doom environmental hysteria of that era:

When I presented my book proposal to my editor, Thomas Dunne, at St. Martin’s Press back in 1992, he actually told me: “Ron, we’ll publish your book and we’ll both make some money. But I want to tell you that if you’d brought me a book predicting the end of the world, I could have made you a rich man.” Human beings do have a psychological bias toward believing bad news and discounting good news. But besides that, the sciences surrounding environmental issues have been politicized from top to bottom.