… is from page 165 of the 2016 Mercatus Center re-issue of my late colleague Don Lavoie’s superb 1985 volume National Economic Planning: What Is Left?:

One might hope, in any case, that people could find ways to feel whole without having to sacrifice themselves to anybody’s grandiose social causes. To me, the great virtue of Americans is their diversity. These United States are living proof that a nation need not be very united in order to be great.