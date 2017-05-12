Some Links

Tweet

Here’s the next installment in George Selgin’s important primer on monetary policy.

Steve Horwitz explores the socialist catastrophe that is Venezuela. A slice:

If you love the Scandinavian model, you don’t love socialism. You love market capitalism, because that’s what makes that model possible. (Whether large welfare states are necessary or desirable is a matter for another column.)

Allan Meltzer is remembered by Gerry O’Driscoll, by Jim Dorn, and by David Henderson.

Tim Worstall corrects Warren Buffett on the nature of capitalism.

Art Carden rightly admires F.A. Hayek.

David Harsanyi correctly takes Democrats to task over the hypocrisy they reveal in their understandable disgust at Trump’s use of presidential power.

Bob Higgs ponders the health-insurance quagmire.

My Mercatus Center colleague Dan Griswold exposes some of the many fallacies that fuel efforts to reduce America’s bilateral trade deficits.

Comments