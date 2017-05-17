Some Links

Tweet

Tim Worstall explains that innovation is fueled by free markets and not by the state.

Robert Samuelson calms the fears of those who worry that robots will steal all of our jobs.

Speaking of robots, Bret Swanson and Michael Mandel – writing in the Wall Street Journal – argue that robots will save the economy. A slice:

Information technology not only makes existing processes more efficient, it empowers entirely new business models, products and platforms. The physical category’s “information gap” is a drag on growth and helps explain the productivity paradox: Many workers seem not to have benefited from apparent rapid technological advance.

Fortunately, many physical industries are poised for dramatic transformations into digital industries—if we let them.