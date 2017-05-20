Some Links

Here’s a line from near the beginning of this excellent essay in the New York Times by Martin Seligman and John Tierney:
What best distinguishes our species is an ability that scientists are just beginning to appreciate: We contemplate the future. Our singular foresight created civilization and sustains society.
Nicolás Maloberti is motivated to write about motivated reasoning.
David Bier writes about Sen. Ron Johnson’s (R-WI) bill to improve immigration policy.
George Will uses an idea from the late William Baumol to diagnose U.S. health-care policy.
FEE offers this excellent excerpt from Ludwig von Mises’s 1944 book, Bureaucracy.
My former GMU student Ninos Malek explains how to make economics interesting by revealing its full relevance.