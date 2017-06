Quotation of the Day…

… is from page xvi of the September 22, 1992, letter that the late Paul Heyne wrote to his friend Paul Trescott, as this letter is reprinted in the Introduction to the 2008 collection of Heyne’s writings, “Are Economists Basically Immoral?” and Other Essays on Economics, Ethics, and Religion (Geoffrey Brennan and A.M.C. Waterman, eds.):

[E]nvironmentalism has become a dogmatic, fundamentalist, persecuting religion that will keep us from ameliorating our environmental problems.

