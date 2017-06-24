Quotation of the Day…

Tweet

… is from page 179 of the 2016 Third Edition of James D. Gwartney’s, Richard L. Stroup’s, Dwight R. Lee’s, Tawni H. Ferrarini’s, and Joseph P. Calhoun’s superb Common Sense Economics:

The worst thing you can do is to convince yourself, or be convinced by others, that you are somehow a victim and therefore unable to achieve success through your own effort and initiative. Some people start out with fewer advantages than others, but even those who are less advantaged can do extremely well if they make the effort and apply themselves intelligently…. No one cares more about your personal success than you do. Neither does anyone else know more about your interests, skills, and goals.