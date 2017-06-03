Some Links

Tweet

George Will exposes the sham arguments used to justify U.S. government subsidies for “public” broadcasting. A slice:

The CPB [Corporation for Public Broadcasting] was created “to encourage public telecommunications services which will be responsive to the interests of people.” Of course: people’s interests, not people’s desires. The market efficiently responds to the latter. Public broadcasting began as a response to what progressives nowadays call “market failure.” This usually means the market’s failure to supply what the public has not demanded but surely would demand if it understood its real “interest.”

Secure property rights in animals protect animal populations.

Ilya Somin wisely argues that populism is dangerous, and that replacing it with top-down rule by ‘experts’ isn’t a sound alternative.

Bjorn Lomborg is no fan of the Paris Climate agreement. And Jeff Tucker agrees.

Immigrants are good for the American economy.

Here’s part of the abstract of a new and interesting paper by B. Zorina Khan:

The results indicate that scientists, engineers or technicians were not well-represented among the cadre of important British inventors, and their contributions remained unspecialized until very late in the nineteenth century. The informal institution of apprenticeship and learning on the job provided effective means to enable productivity and innovation. For developing countries today, the implications are that costly investments in specialized human capital resources might be less important than incentives for creativity, flexibility, and the ability to make incremental adjustments that can transform existing technologies into inventions and innovations that are appropriate for prevailing domestic conditions.