Some Links

Arnold Kling argues that today’s economy – so very different from the one of the mid-20th century – is increasingly illegible with the concepts and tools of national income accounting. A slice:

The Department of Commerce hums along, producing a number for GDP. And many economists read a lot into the behavior of this number. In the process, they treat an increasingly illegible economy as if it were still legible.

My colleague Larry White busts myths about the gold standard.

Kevin Williamson explains the benefits of global markets and free trade – and the reason why these benefits are largely ignored by politicians.

In this short video, Antony Davies and James Harrigan clear up some confusions about poverty in America.

And in this even shorter video, Johan Norberg explains that, while monetary incomes might be highly unequal, standards of living today are more equal than they’ve ever been.

Elaine Schwartz recounts how the market for blueberries is governed by supply and demand.

Here’s Pierre Lemieux on populism and protectionism. (You have to scroll down a bit.)

My Mercatus Center colleague Dan Griswold argues for expanding NAFTA to enable an even more fully integrated economy in North America.

