Some Links

Diana Johnstone writes courageously, clearly, and correctly about the arrogance of neoconservative Americans and the dangers of nuclear weapons. (HT Walter Grinder and Mark Brady) A slice:
The damage to human society, and to “the planet”, from the projected rise of a few degrees of global temperature, while commonly described as apocalyptic, would be minor compared to the results of all-out nuclear war. More to the point, the degree of human responsibility in climate change is more disputed among serious scientists than the public is aware, due to the role of such contributing factors as solar variations. But the degree of human responsibility for nuclear weapons is unquestionably total.
Alberto Mingardi exposes the shallowness and errors of some recent ‘analysis’ offered by Mariana Mazzucato.
Mark Perry unearths a 1991 interview with Milton Friedman on the so-called “war on drugs” – a war that, as Mark notes, is in the U.S. really a war on “otherwise peaceful Americans who voluntarily choose to ingest or sell intoxicants currently proscribed by the government, which will put users or sellers in cages if caught.”
Speaking of this absurd and cruel war, David Boaz understands that Jeff Sessions does not understand drugs and crime.
GMU Econ alum Ben Powell explains that freer immigration does not mean a less-free economy.
Here’s my GMU Econ colleague Dan Klein on justice.
Dan Sanchez reviews Wonder Woman.
My Mercatus Center colleague Dan Griswold rightly calls for an end to Uncle Sam’s embargo on Cuba.