Some Links

Diana Johnstone writes courageously, clearly, and correctly about the arrogance of neoconservative Americans and the dangers of nuclear weapons. (HT Walter Grinder and Mark Brady) A slice:

The damage to human society, and to “the planet”, from the projected rise of a few degrees of global temperature, while commonly described as apocalyptic, would be minor compared to the results of all-out nuclear war. More to the point, the degree of human responsibility in climate change is more disputed among serious scientists than the public is aware, due to the role of such contributing factors as solar variations. But the degree of human responsibility for nuclear weapons is unquestionably total.